Black formerly Woodhouse,
neé Gardiner
Daphne Passed away peacefully at her home on 25th October 2020, aged 89. Much loved mother of Elaine, grandmother of Simon, sister of Dennis and the late Pam and Steve, sister-in-law of Doreen, Bill and the late Margaret, aunty and friend to many. Private service. For anyone wishing to pay their last respects, Daphne's funeral cortege will depart from Scotland End Flats, Little Bowden on Tuesday, 10th November at 10.35am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for British Heart Foundation & Versus Arthritis may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 5, 2020