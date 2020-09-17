Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Parratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Parratt

Notice Condolences

David Parratt Notice
PARRATT David George of Market Harborough, passed away on 4th September 2020, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Theresa, devoted dad of Nicola, much loved grandad of Kathrine, great grandad of Melisa and Leo, a dear brother of Gerald and much loved brother in law and uncle. Private funeral service. Donations in David's memory for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts,15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -