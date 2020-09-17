|
PARRATT David George of Market Harborough, passed away on 4th September 2020, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Theresa, devoted dad of Nicola, much loved grandad of Kathrine, great grandad of Melisa and Leo, a dear brother of Gerald and much loved brother in law and uncle. Private funeral service. Donations in David's memory for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts,15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 17, 2020