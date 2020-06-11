|
|
|
Rudge David Passed away at home on
2nd June 2020 after a long illness,
aged 83 years.
Loving Husband to Janet and much loved Dad of Garry, Julie and Tanya.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
A private funeral service will be
held at Great Glen Crematorium
on Monday 15th June.
Donations, if desired, directly to Rainbow Childrens Hospice or
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All further enquiries please to:
Co-operative Funeralcare, Market Harborough, Telephone 01858 431012
Published in Harborough Mail on June 11, 2020