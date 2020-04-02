|
|
|
TALLETT David Glyndwr Mills of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Glenfield Hospital on
25th March 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pauline, much loved father of Gina and Priscilla and a loving grandad. Private cremation to take place. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Glenfield Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 2, 2020