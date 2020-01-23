Home

Dennis Buxton

Dennis Buxton Notice
Buxton Dennis of Market Harborough, passed away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 13th January 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Pat, loving dad of Karen, Andrew and Nick, proud grandad of Luke, Lauren, Charlie, Libby
and Noah and great grandad of Riley. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday, 30th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations for Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
