Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Clark

Notice Condolences

Dennis Clark Notice
CLARK Dennis of Kibworth, passed peacefully away at Kibworth Court on 11th October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jo, loving father of Tracey, father in law of Mark, step father of Richard and Rachel and a much loved grandad and step grandad. Private funeral service.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -