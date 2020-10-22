|
CLARK Dennis of Kibworth, passed peacefully away at Kibworth Court on 11th October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jo, loving father of Tracey, father in law of Mark, step father of Richard and Rachel and a much loved grandad and step grandad. Private funeral service.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 22, 2020