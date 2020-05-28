|
|
|
Turner Diana Mary passed away suddenly on 24th May 2020, aged 71 years. Loving wife of Alan, mother of Claire and the late Martin and Rebecca, grandmother to Sammie & Evie and sister to Caron.
We will miss your smiles and how loving, caring and warm hearted you
always were. Life will not be the same without you. You will be missed but never forgotten. You will always
be in our thoughts.
Sleep tight.
Private funeral service. All enquiries to J Stamp and Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020