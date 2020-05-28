Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Turner

Notice Condolences

Diana Turner Notice
Turner Diana Mary passed away suddenly on 24th May 2020, aged 71 years. Loving wife of Alan, mother of Claire and the late Martin and Rebecca, grandmother to Sammie & Evie and sister to Caron.
We will miss your smiles and how loving, caring and warm hearted you
always were. Life will not be the same without you. You will be missed but never forgotten. You will always
be in our thoughts.
Sleep tight.
Private funeral service. All enquiries to J Stamp and Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -