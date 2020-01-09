|
HALL Diane Elizabeth
(née Coombes) passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2019, in her 60th year. Loving wife of Nigel, mother of Sam and daughter of Roy. Will be sadly missed by all friends and family. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Husbands Bosworth on Wednesday 15th January at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Husbands Bosworth Cemetery. All welcome, please wear something pink. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Hospitals Charity (Ward 42 & 43) and All Saints' Church, Husbands Bosworth may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 9, 2020