|
|
|
SMALLBONES Doreen Amelia passed away peacefully at home on 7th July 2020, aged 84. Beloved wife of the late Tom, loving mother to Jayne, Annie and the late Stephen, mother in law to Trevor and Alex and a much loved grandma to Maisy. Private family funeral service at St Mary the Virgin, Ashley, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 16, 2020