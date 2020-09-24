|
SMALLBONES Doreen Jayne and Annie wish to offer their sincere thanks to everyone for the many cards, letters and expressions
of sympathy which have been of
great comfort at this time.
Special thanks to all family, friends and neighbours who attended the funeral service and joined in the celebration of Doreen's life and for the most generous donations to the Macmillan Appeal.
Thanks also to Rev Sally Hughes and David Stamp for their help and guidance.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 24, 2020