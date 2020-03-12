|
|
|
Hunt Doris Elsie formerly of Hallaton, passed away peacefully on 6th March 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Arthur, devoted mother of Cynthia, Sheila, Marion, Nigel and Michael, dear grandmother of Darren, Hayley, Natalie, Lucie, Emma, Abigail, Jack and Seth, and a much loved great-nan. Funeral Service at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Hallaton on Monday 23rd March at 11.30am, followed by interment. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 12, 2020