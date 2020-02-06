|
|
|
CADE Dorothy Frances formerly of Little Bowden Manor, passed away peacefully on
1st February, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derek, much loved mother and grandmother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Thursday, 13th February 2020 at
2.00 pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Dementia Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020