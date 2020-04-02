|
|
|
Scotchbrook Edgar of Great Bowden, formerly of Lubenham, East Farndon and Market Harborough, passed away in hospital on 23 rd March 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved father of Tracey, Mark, Gail and Tony and a loving grandad and great grandad. Private Interment.
A celebration of Edgar's life will take place at a later date. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia Harborough may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 2, 2020