J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Eileen Revell
REVELL Eileen 'Bon' of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on 4th November 2020,
aged 83 years. Beloved Mum of Phillip, Nigel, Martin and the late Denise.
Much loved Nan and Great Nan.
Private funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation
may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors,
The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 12, 2020
