Ellen Hutt

Ellen Hutt Notice
Hutt Ellen (Nell) Of South Kilworth, passed away peacefully at Sibbertoft Manor Nursing Home on 29th October 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie, dear sister of Mabel and a much loved aunt. Private funeral to take place. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired for The Stroke Association may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 5, 2020
