Cousins Eric Walter Of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Lenthall House on
10th October 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Private funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired for St Hugh's Church may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 15, 2020