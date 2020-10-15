Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Eric Cousins

Eric Cousins Notice
Cousins Eric Walter Of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Lenthall House on
10th October 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Private funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired for St Hugh's Church may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 15, 2020
