TILLEY EUNICE MARY formerly of Park Drive. Passed away peacefully on 22nd March 2020,
aged 95 years. Loving & beloved wife
of the late Tom, mother of John,
Janet & Margaret, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private cremation at Kettering Crematorium. Special thanks to everyone at Lenthall House.
All enquires to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 9, 2020