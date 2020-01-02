|
SMITH Peacefully on 18th December 2019, Fan
aged 93 years of Market Harborough.
Beloved wife of local scrap dealer
the late Crit Smith. Loving mum of
her two daughters and a much
loved granny and great-granny.
The funeral service will take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 2, 2020