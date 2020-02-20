|
Heathcote (née Stifanelli)
Franca Died peacefully at home surrounded
by her family after a short illness on
9th February 2020, aged 53. Very much loved wife of Dale and mum of Gabriella and Matteo, beloved daughter of the late Mario and Rosa and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Monday, 24th February at 12 noon followed by private burial at Market Harborough Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Marie Curie may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 20, 2020