Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Scampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Scampton

Notice Condolences

Francis Scampton Notice
SCAMPTON Francis Herbert "Fran" Passed away peacefully on
19th January 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Yvette, Diane, Nicky and the late Lee, father in law of Earl, Paul and Mel, a devoted grandad of Juliet, Gemma, Lauren, Jonathan, Taylor, Joe, Luke and Josh and great grandad of Bethany, Emily, Abigail and Harrison. Be at peace now Dad. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Friday 14th February at 12noon followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -