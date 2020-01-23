|
SCAMPTON Francis Herbert "Fran" Passed away peacefully on
19th January 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Yvette, Diane, Nicky and the late Lee, father in law of Earl, Paul and Mel, a devoted grandad of Juliet, Gemma, Lauren, Jonathan, Taylor, Joe, Luke and Josh and great grandad of Bethany, Emily, Abigail and Harrison. Be at peace now Dad. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Friday 14th February at 12noon followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 23, 2020