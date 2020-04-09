Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Frank Moss Notice
MOSS Frank of Kibworth, former landlord of
The Bulls Head, Tur Langton,
passed away at home on 3rd April 2020, aged 76 years. Loving husband of the late Denise, partner of Dawn, father of Stuart, Andrew and Ian and grandfather of Freddie and Louie. Private family Funeral Service at
Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
