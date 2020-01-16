Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Burdett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Burdett

Notice Condolences

Freda Burdett Notice
Burdett Freda of Little Bowden, passed away peacefully on 5th January 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Eric, beloved mum of Julie and Jo and mother-in-law of Alan and Jim.
A Celebration of her life will be held at St Nicholas' Church, Little Bowden on Thursday 23rd January at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -