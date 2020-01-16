|
Burdett Freda of Little Bowden, passed away peacefully on 5th January 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Eric, beloved mum of Julie and Jo and mother-in-law of Alan and Jim.
A Celebration of her life will be held at St Nicholas' Church, Little Bowden on Thursday 23rd January at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020