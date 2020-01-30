|
BURDETT Freda Julie, Jo, Alan and Jim would like
to express their grateful thanks to everyone for their cards and messages of sympathy, to all who attended the Funeral Service and for the donations for Dementia UK received in her memory. Special thanks to Mark Stamp for his words of tribute, to Rev Susan Cooper, David Stamp and staff at J. Stamp & Sons and to the nurses and carers from Barons Park Care Home for their wonderful care and kindness.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020