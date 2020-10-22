Home

Freda Colyer Notice
COLYER Freda passed away peacefully at Lenthall House Nursing Home on 15th October 2020, aged 83 years. Wife of Bernard, Mother to Alex, Edward and the late Richard. A much-loved Grandma to Ben, Thomas, Mimi, George, Mikey, Joe and Niamh. A private funeral service to take place on Monday 26th October at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 22, 2020
