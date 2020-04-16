Home

PALMER Gill Passed away on 10th April 2020, aged 88. Wonderful wife of Mike, loving mother of Wendy, Beverley and Mark and adoring grandmother to Kirk, Christian, Kerry and Jessica. Now at peace. No more worries. Special thanks to Brook House Care Home, Husbands Bosworth, for all their caring and love. Donations for The Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or forwarded to J. Stamp & Sons,
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
