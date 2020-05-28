|
|
|
Jones Glyn passed away at his home in Husbands Bosworth on 22nd May 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Caroline, brother of Richard (Vic), Lloyd and the late Tom and uncle of Melinda, Keith, Christopher, Paul, Christine and Davina. Private Cremation to take place. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020