Mansell Gordon Frank Passed away on 13th April 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late June, father of Robert, brother of Shirley, Dorothy and the late Rex, Denis & Iris. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Private cremation at Great Glen Crematorium.
Donations for The NHS Charities Together may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 23, 2020