Gordon Mansell Notice
Mansell Gordon Frank Passed away on 13th April 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late June, father of Robert, brother of Shirley, Dorothy and the late Rex, Denis & Iris. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Private cremation at Great Glen Crematorium.
Donations for The NHS Charities Together may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 23, 2020
