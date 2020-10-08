|
|
|
BEGLEY Graham Passed away suddenly at his home in Husbands Bosworth on 27th September 2020, aged 76 years. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private Ceremony at All Saints Church, Husbands Bosworth followed by interment at the Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Graham for East Midlands Dog Rescue may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 8, 2020