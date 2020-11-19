Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Harold Bromley Notice
BROMLEY Harold 'Norman' Passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 15th November 2020, aged 93 years. Loving and
much-loved husband of the late 'May', father of Peter and Alan and their partners Mandy and Sue, and brother of Eileen. Private funeral service. Family flowers only, donations if desired in memory of Norman for The Children's Society may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 19, 2020
