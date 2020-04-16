Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Moores Harry of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on 6th April 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Doreen, dearly loved father of Geraldine and Joanne and devoted grandpa of Alexandra, Joshua, Elliot, Alice and Evie. Private Cremation. Donations in Harry's memory for The Children's Trust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
