WALKER Inge Passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Mike, loving mother of Mark & Simon Hunt. Grandmother to James and Christian. Dearly loved by Jim, Lou Lou, Gail, Sarah, Lisa, Lee, her Danish family and many friends. A private cremation will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on May 1st at 11.30am. Family flowers only. A celebration of Inge's life will be arranged later in the year with a Memorial Service at Lubenham Parish Church followed by a reception to allow everyone to pay their respects.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 23, 2020