J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
CULLUM Isobel of Welford, formerly Kibworth passed away at home on 27th October 2020 aged 71 years. Much loved wife of David and mother of Helen and David.
Private funeral at St Wilfrid's Church Kibworth, followed by burial at Kibworth Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired for Kibworth Charitable Trust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons Funeral Directors,
The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 12, 2020
