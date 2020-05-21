Home

Ivan Green Notice
GREEN Ivan of Park Drive, Market Harborough passed away peacefully at Peaker Park Care Village on 17th May 2020, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Jennifer, much loved father of Matthew and Helen, father-in-law of Lorraine, grandad of Beth, Elliot and Austin and great grandad of Theodore Ivan. Private Cremation, followed by a Memorial Service at a later date. Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN, tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 21, 2020
