|
|
|
Peters Jackie of Market Harborough died on 10th January 2020, aged 77 years. Wife of the late John, mother of Martin and Lynda and nana of Georgia and William. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Air Ambulance and Kidney Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 6, 2020