J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
James Buzzard Notice
Buzzard James Arthur
(Jim) passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Pauline. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -