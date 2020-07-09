|
Buzzard James Arthur
(Jim) passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Pauline. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on July 9, 2020