J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
James Parr Notice
PARR James
(Jim) late of Goadby, passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020, aged 83 years. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Funeral Service at
St Thomas a Becket Church, Tugby on Tuesday 28th January at 12 noon, followed by private burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
