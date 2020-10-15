|
Crook Jan of Market Harborough, died peacefully at home with her husband by her side on 7th October 2020, aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Trev, a dear sister of Julia and the late Steve and a sister in law and auntie. Private funeral. No flowers please. Donations in Jan's memory for the RSPCA may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 15, 2020