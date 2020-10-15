Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Jan Crook

Jan Crook Notice
Crook Jan of Market Harborough, died peacefully at home with her husband by her side on 7th October 2020, aged 69 years. Much loved wife of Trev, a dear sister of Julia and the late Steve and a sister in law and auntie. Private funeral. No flowers please. Donations in Jan's memory for the RSPCA may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 15, 2020
