J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Jane Barrows

Jane Barrows Notice
BARROWS Jane of Market Harborough, passed away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 19th April 2020, aged 84. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. She will be sadly missed by all of her family. There will be a private family Cremation Service and a Service of Thanksgiving for her life is planned to take place on Monday 19th April 2020 at St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough. All enquiries to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020
