Janet Richardson

Janet Richardson Notice
Richardson Janet
(nee Harris) of Market Harborough
passed away peacefully on
15th October 2020 aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of 56 years to Steve,
much loved Mother of Kester,
Daniel, Matthew, Joseph and Joy
and adored Grandma of
her eleven grandchildren.
Private funeral at
Great Glen Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Dementia Harborough either online at https://janetrichardson.muchloved
.com/ or please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Coventry Road, Market Harborough
LE16 9BX. Telephone 01858 431012
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 22, 2020
