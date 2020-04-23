Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Janet Tait

Janet Tait Notice
TAIT Janet of Clipston. It is with great sadness we share that our Mother passed away peacefully on the 20th April 2020. A truly wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. An exceptional woman in every way who was deeply loved and who will be missed by all who knew her. Our family would like to give special thanks to Carers who showed mum so much kindness in recent years. A private cremation will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday, 29th April. The funeral cortege will be leaving from Marecroft, Clipston at 10am taking a route through the village, past the Church, should you wish to pay your last respects. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Church, Clipston at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 23, 2020
