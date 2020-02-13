|
|
|
Underwood Janette of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on 23rd January, aged 79 years. Wife of the late Roy, mother of Paul and granny of Emma and Niamh. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Tuesday, 18th February 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 13, 2020