Jean Dodson Notice
Dodson Jean formerly of Great Bowden and Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Kibworth Knoll on 7th April 2020, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Bill, mum of Tony and mother-in-law of Sheila. Private Cremation. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
