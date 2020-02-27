|
HEIGHTON Jean In loving memory of
My Wife and Best Friend
14th Dec 1946 - 27th Feb 2005
There's not an hour that passes Jean,
That I don't think of you,
I see your face and hear your voice
in everything I do,
Your loving smile, your gentle touch,
Sweet memories of your life,
Remind me how blessed I am,
You chose to be my wife,
You did so many things for me,
Your heart so kind and true,
When I needed someone,
I could always count on you.
Until we're together again my mate.
Love always
Dave
xxx
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 27, 2020