HORNER Jean Mary Formerly of Birchtree Gardens, Market Harborough passed away peacefully at Lenthall House on 4th January 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved sister of the late May, dearly loved aunt of Elizabeth, great aunt of Annabel and Charles
and a very special great-great aunt.
Private interment followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Market Harborough Congregational Church on Monday 27th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired,
for Cancer Research UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 16, 2020