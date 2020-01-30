Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Lee

Notice Condolences

Jean Lee Notice
LEE Jean of Kibworth, passed away peacefully
on 18th January, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late Alan,
much loved sister of Joan, Margaret and Jenifer. Will be missed by all.
Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday, 4th February 2020
at 12 noon. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for the
Air Ambulance may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -