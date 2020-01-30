|
LEE Jean of Kibworth, passed away peacefully
on 18th January, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of the late Alan,
much loved sister of Joan, Margaret and Jenifer. Will be missed by all.
Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday, 4th February 2020
at 12 noon. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for the
Air Ambulance may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020