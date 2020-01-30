Home

Jill New Notice
New (nee Hammond)
Jill Of Kibworth, passed away peacefully
at Leicester Royal Infirmary on
14th January 2020, aged 85.
Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of Tracy and Martin and proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday,
13th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Rainbows Hospice for Children & Young People may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020
