|
|
|
HODSON Joan Elizabeth Of Lutterworth, formerly of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Coventry & Warwick University Hospital on 22nd November 2020,
aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Bill, much loved mother of Roger and Graham, mother-in-law of Ruth and Alison, loving grandmother of Mark and Grace and great-grandmother of William, Edward and Isaac. Private funeral service. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for St Mary's Church, Lutterworth and Lutterworth & Bitteswell Mother's Union may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
The Chestnuts, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 26, 2020