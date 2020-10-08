|
|
|
NORUM Joan of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 4th October 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved mother of Robert and the late Susie, loving grandmother of Saskia and Aleksei. Funeral Service to take place at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October. Could those wishing to attend please contact Robert, tel. 07767 624662 or email: [email protected]
No flowers by request. Donations in memory of Joan for MacIntyre Care may be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joan-norum
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 8, 2020