Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Norum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Norum

Notice Condolences

Joan Norum Notice
NORUM Joan of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 4th October 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved mother of Robert and the late Susie, loving grandmother of Saskia and Aleksei. Funeral Service to take place at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October. Could those wishing to attend please contact Robert, tel. 07767 624662 or email: [email protected]
No flowers by request. Donations in memory of Joan for MacIntyre Care may be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joan-norum
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -